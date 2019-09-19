|
Sylvia Obal-Fitt-Meredick, 77, of Scranton, died peacefully on Sept. 18 at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Ganbosky Obal. Sylvia was a loving and generous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She graduated from West Scranton High School and raised her family. She worked as a waitress and bookkeeper and went on to get her real estate license. Sylvia served on the board of directors for Independent Living and continued to work part time, despite her disability. She was a member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Scranton.
Sylvia was an amazing and strong woman having the perseverance to conquer her disability and not allow it to impact her ability to enjoy life and spend time with her family and friends. She drove a car with hand controls for 27 years and looked forward to girls night out, bowling, and was always the host of family dinners over the holidays. She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She loved having her family around and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are daughters, Debora Boland, of Charlotte, N.C.; Lisa Gaige, of Scranton; Cheryl Portas and husband, Edward, of Madison Twp.; a son, William Fitt Jr., of Ransom; grandchildren, Corrin, Janis, Crystal and Kendra; great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Kyle, Killian and Beau; and sister-in-law, Angela Obal, of Dunmore.
She was preceded in death by her brother, George Obal Jr.; sons-in-law, James Boland and Jerry Gaige; and daughter-in-law, Shirley Fitt.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped through the years, especially Johanna and Priscilla. We would also like to thank Allied Rehab, Geisinger CMC, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and doctors John Prior, Lindsey Smith, Chaudrey and especially Michael Montella for all the dedication and great care you provided for our mom.
Family and friends are invited to attend Sylvia's funeral, which will be begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Philip Harendza, St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Scranton. Interment is in the parish cemetery, Taylor.
Friends may call Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 19, 2019