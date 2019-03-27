Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sylvio "Sam" Mele, 80, of Old Forge, died Sunday at Advent Health, Tampa, Fla. He is survived by his wife, the former Julie "Cookie" Febbo. Sam made her life happy for more than 20 years and she will miss him dearly.



Born in Lakeville, Pa., and raised in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, he was the son of the late Sylvio and Rose Perry Mele, and attended North Scranton High School before enlisting in the United States Army in 1954 and the United States Air Force in 1956. He later moved to Old Forge and became partner with his uncle John Mele in Mele Construction, went on to work for the Locust Ridge Quarry, and at present had worked for Kriger Construction. Sam had a huge love of bocce ball, and brought Main Street in Old Forge alive by helping to build the course at Arcaro and Genell's Restaurant. While in Florida, he again shared his passion for bocce by constructing a court in his community. Known for his fantastic sense of humor, Sam was a lover of life who enjoyed spending his Wednesday nights at Arcaro and Genell's, and his Thursday nights at the Honky Tonk while following his favorite band, the Longo Brothers. He made his wife's life happy for 20 years, and she will greatly miss him, especially when they would go cruising on his motorcycle and she'd ride in the tricar. Sam was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend, and he will be truly missed by all who knew him.



Also surviving are a son, John Mele and wife, Kim, of Forest City; daughter, Marisa DiCindio and husband, Mike, of Clarks Summit; grandchildren, Jon Sylvio Mele, of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; Allie Alpert, of Dunmore; and Summer Alpert, of Clarks Summit; brothers, Anthony Mele and wife, Sara, of Alpine, Texas; and Ralph Mele and wife, Barbara, of Hollisterville; sisters, Roseann Mele and partner, Aldona Turowski, of Moscow; Marie Elena Teti and husband, Chuck, of New Jersey; and Angela Mele, of Hamlin; stepsons, Jerry Belotti and wife, Ann Marie; Ricky Belotti; Greg Belotti and fiancée, Tracey Reider; stepgrandchildren, Becca, Rocco, Madison, Amber, Ryan and Adriana Belotti, and Chloe Mills; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.



Family and friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In keeping with Sam's passion for bocce ball, memorial contributions may be made the Sons of Italy Gloria Lodge 315 Bocce League, c/o Dave Cherundolo, 2 Lee Court, Old Forge, 18518.



