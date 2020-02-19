|
Tammy Kay Suppy, 77, of Jessup, formerly of West Virginia, died Monday at Lackawanna Health Care Center after an illness. She was the widow of Master Sgt. John J. Suppy, who died in 1988.
Born in Williamson, W.Va., she relocated to Lackawanna County 25 years ago. She was a member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup.
She was a loving wife and mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren who brought her so much joy.
She is survived by two daughters, Sue Ann Suppy, Peckville; and Anita Suppy DelPrete, Archbald; and two grandchildren, Kaleb Suppy, Scranton; and Michael Muto, Peckville.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Duane Suppy.
The funeral will be Friday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup. Interment, at a later date.
Friends may call Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 at the funeral home. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020