Tara C. Keegan, 45, of Olyphant, passed away Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Linda Hazelton Keegan, Olyphant, and the late Thomas Keegan Sr. She was a graduate of Mid Valley High School and received a degree as a registered nurse from Wilkes University. She was employed as a registered nurse at Mid Valley Hospital and later Golden Living Center in Scranton.
She resided in Olyphant for most of her life and was a member of Holy Cross Parish.
Tara loved taking care of people, which made her an excellent nurse. She also loved her family, especially her nieces. She loved to tell funny stories at any gathering. She could light up the room with laughter. She was a master of crossword puzzles, trivia and any game. No one could beat her!
She will be missed by all.
Besides her mother, she is survived by a brother, Thomas Keegan Jr. and wife, Adrianne, Jessup; a sister, Kelly Passeri, Archbald; nieces, Kylie, Alana and Mya Passeri; and fiancé, William Kobesky.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Passeri; paternal grandparents, Lorraine and Paul Keegan; maternal grandparents, Margaret and Charles Hazelton; and several aunts and uncles.
Due to the health crisis, the funeral will be private with a celebration of her life to be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2020