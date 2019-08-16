Home

Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Teresa L. Farrell Obituary
Teresa L. Farrell, 89, of Honesdale and formerly of Washington, D.C., died Wednesday at Wayne Woodlands Manor.

Born Jan. 15, 1930, on the Farrell family farm in Egypt, Pa., she was the youngest of nine children of Frank and Anna (McGraw) Farrell.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

Friends may visit Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., at Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 16, 2019
