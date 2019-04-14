Teresa M. Molinaro, 89, Carbondale, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Constantino F. "Custy" Molinaro, on June 19, 2003.
Born May 15, 1929, in Carbondale, daughter of the late Harry Jr. and Beatrice Bell Kerins, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, and had been employed as a certified nurse's aide.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest purpose in this life was her family. Pasta on Wednesday night and Sunday dinner were always on the table, and she welcomed everyone.
Special thanks are extended to the staff of Clarks Summit Senior Living and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
She is survived by a son, Frank Molinaro and wife, Kathy, Greenfield Twp.; four daughters, Marianne Singer, Dickson City; Nancy Bucklaw and husband, Alan, Mayfield; Tina O'Hara and husband, Kevin, Greenfield Twp.; and Rose Fotia and husband, Frank, Hilton Head, S.C.; 14 grandchildren, Frank Molinaro Jr., Marjorie Runco, Jackie Molinaro, Kevin Molinaro, Lori Francis, Michael Molinaro, Michelle Pochas, Lenny Wisniewski Jr.; Matthew, Melissa and Mark Bucklaw; Kristina and Karlie O'Hara; and Frank Fotia IV.; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, John "Jackie" Molinaro; two grandsons, Gregory Fotia and Brian Wisniewski; two brothers, Paul and Robert Kerins; two sisters, Rosemary Borkowicz and Jane Kulick.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
Memorial contributions, per Teresa's request, may be made in memory of her grandson, Gregory Michael Fotia, at www.thechildrensrelieffund.org.
