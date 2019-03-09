Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa "Terry" (Cervini) McDonald. View Sign

Teresa "Terry" (Cervini) McDonald, 73, South Abington Twp., died Friday in Allied Services Hospice Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William M. McDonald.



Born May 4, 1945, in Flushing, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John I. and Ann (Stewart) Cervini. Teresa attended Elizabeth Seton College in Yonkers, N.Y. She and her husband later moved to Pennsylvania, where they owned and operated Sir Speedy, a printing and copy center in downtown Scranton. She later worked at Marworth Treatment Center, where she made a lasting impact on those she met.



Terry was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Snows Church and was committed to helping the migrant community and other social justice causes. In recent years, she became a parishioner of Gregory's Church in Clarks Green.



Her youthful spirit was an inspiration to those who knew Terry. She enjoyed kayaking on Saddle Lake and at Lackawanna State Park. At age 70, she joined a running club and ran her first 5K. Terry was a vibrant member of a drum circle group in Susquehanna County.



The family would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at DaVita Dialysis in Eynon, Dr. Ferdinand J. Manahan, M.D., Dr. Kristin Liptock, D.O., and Dr. Glen Digwood, D.O., for their care and compassion they showed Terry.



Terry is survived by her children, William McDonald and Ramon Moraes, of Geneva, Switzerland; Christiane McDonald and Ryan Armezzani, of Clarks Summit; John McDonald and Carrie, of Harveys Lake; Andy McDonald, Clarks Summit; siblings, Mary Ann Keller, Floral Park, N.Y.; and the Rev. John I. Cervini, Ridge, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Maddy, Lochlain, Declan, Laney, Colby, Ailey and Julian; and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral will take place Monday at 10 a.m. from the Church of St. Benedict, 1820 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Newton Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. John I. Cervini. Interment will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her brother, Fr. John's Mission, for a Vocational Technical School in El Cercado, Dominican Republic: c/o Deacon Francisco Cales, Mission Office, 50 N Park Ave., P.O. Box 9023, Rockville Centre, NY 11570-9023.



For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

