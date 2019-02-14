Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Petrocelli Carey. View Sign

Teresa "Terry" Petrocelli Carey, 91, a resident of South Abington Twp., died unexpectedly Feb. 6, 2019, at her home. She was the widow of attorney Ralph P. Carey, former solicitor of both Old Forge borough and South Abington Twp, who died April 10, 2014.



Born on Nov. 26, 1927, Terry was raised in Warwick, R.I. She worked as a paralegal in her husband's law practice, Carey Law Office, and was also a real estate agent. A faithful Roman Catholic, she was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Snows Church/Church of St. Benedict, Clarks Summit.



Surviving are two sons, Thomas Ralph Carey and Ralph Patrick Carey II; and a sister, Rose Petrocelli.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lucy; and two brothers, George and Nick.



In accordance with Terry's wishes, the funeral and viewing will be privately held. Interment will follow in the family plot at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.



