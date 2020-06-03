Home

Teri (VanWert) Rudi

Teri (VanWert) Rudi Obituary
After a courageous battle with cancer, Teri (Van Wert) Rudi of Warminster, Pa., left this earthly life to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was 58. Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of Walter (deceased) and Irene Van Wert.

Teri graduated from Bishop Hannan High School in Scranton and received a degree in nursing from Wilkes University. Teri worked as a registered nurse for over 35 at several Philadelphia area hospitals, most recently at Doylestown Hospital.

Teri was an active member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish and enjoyed going to the movies, doing jigsaw puzzles, vacationing in the Caribbean and being outdoors. She was one of the most compassionate persons you could ever meet, and especially had a soft spot for animals.

She leaves behind her husband, Vince; sons, Jared (fiancée, Cate) and Jason; mother, Irene Van Wert; her brothers, Bill (Faith), Dave, Rick (Mary), Matt (Mary), Mark (Denise); sisters, Pat and Chris (Pete); several nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Buddy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter.

Relatives and friends will be received Monday, June 8, after 9:30 a.m. until time of her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Road, Warminster, Pa. Interment, St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Doylestown Hospital, 595 W. State Road, Doyles­town, PA 18901.

Arrangements by the Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Lifecelebration.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020
