Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance John Volchoff. View Sign

It is with overwhelming sadness that the family of Terrance John "Terry" Volchoff announces his sudden passing on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 62. He passed doing what he loved and did best, cooking a fantastic meal and entertaining his family.



Terry was a longtime resident of Dundas, Ontario, known by his close friends and family as "Beav." Born in Hamilton on Dec. 5, 1956, he was the son of the late Paul and Stella Volchoff. Terry loved his family fiercely and relished in the little joys his children and grandchildren brought to him. He will always be remembered as a caring and giving father and amazing grandfather.



Terry is survived by his three children, Taylor, Hamilton, Ontario; Jaden and his wife, Jade, and their children, Flynn, Adelaide and Valen Volchoff, all of Scranton, Pa.; and Jaclyn MacDonald and husband, Jay and their daughter, Victoria MacDonald, Ancaster, Ontario; and his former wife, Terry Dika-Volchoff, Hamilton. Terry is also survived by his brothers, Dennis, Larry (and Rochelle), Joe (and Tracy) and Paul; and his sister, Debi Kras (and Chet); and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday, March 17, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Jaclyn and Jay MacDonald, 20 Whittington Drive, Ancaster, Ontario; all family and friends are welcomed. "But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint."- Isaiah 40:31.



Online condolences may be made at

It is with overwhelming sadness that the family of Terrance John "Terry" Volchoff announces his sudden passing on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 62. He passed doing what he loved and did best, cooking a fantastic meal and entertaining his family.Terry was a longtime resident of Dundas, Ontario, known by his close friends and family as "Beav." Born in Hamilton on Dec. 5, 1956, he was the son of the late Paul and Stella Volchoff. Terry loved his family fiercely and relished in the little joys his children and grandchildren brought to him. He will always be remembered as a caring and giving father and amazing grandfather.Terry is survived by his three children, Taylor, Hamilton, Ontario; Jaden and his wife, Jade, and their children, Flynn, Adelaide and Valen Volchoff, all of Scranton, Pa.; and Jaclyn MacDonald and husband, Jay and their daughter, Victoria MacDonald, Ancaster, Ontario; and his former wife, Terry Dika-Volchoff, Hamilton. Terry is also survived by his brothers, Dennis, Larry (and Rochelle), Joe (and Tracy) and Paul; and his sister, Debi Kras (and Chet); and many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday, March 17, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Jaclyn and Jay MacDonald, 20 Whittington Drive, Ancaster, Ontario; all family and friends are welcomed. "But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint."- Isaiah 40:31.Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close