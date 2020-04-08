|
|
Terri Kessler Weech, 64, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Avoca and Spring Brook Twp., Pa., passed away on Monday, March 30, at Lakeland Regional Health, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Scott Weech Sr. They were married 40 years when he passed away in 2017.
Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Henrietta (Weiss) Kessler Sr. Terri graduated from North Pocono High School in 1973. She received her LPN certification at the Mercedian School of Nursing, class of 1974. She was most recently employed at the Lakeland Regional Health.
Terri was a loving and devoted wife, mother and Grandmother. She cherished the time she spent and the memories she made with her family. She especially loved playing with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in Pennsylvania. Terri always offered an open ear and a bright smile in our lives.
She loved gardening, antique shopping and watching reality cop shows.
Terri is survived by her children: Tara Bomgardner and husband, Corwin; Triscia Lathrop and husband, Christopher; Scott Weech Jr. and wife, Julie; and her 16 grandchildren; siblings, Tina Orner (Donnie Knight), Debbie (Tim) Angel, Sandy Gorba (Charles Rusinko), Lesa (Allen) Hartranft and Eddie (Joanie) Kessler Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Ryan Hartranft; and in-laws, Jack and Magali Weech Sr.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for the warmth and compassion to Terri and her family during her stay.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Lakeland, Fla.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020