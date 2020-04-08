Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Weech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri Kessler Weech

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terri Kessler Weech Obituary
Terri Kessler Weech, 64, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Avoca and Spring Brook Twp., Pa., passed away on Monday, March 30, at Lakeland Regional Health, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Scott Weech Sr. They were married 40 years when he passed away in 2017.

Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Henrietta (Weiss) Kessler Sr. Terri graduated from North Pocono High School in 1973. She received her LPN certification at the Mercedian School of Nursing, class of 1974. She was most recently employed at the Lakeland Regional Health.

Terri was a loving and devoted wife, mother and Grandmother. She cherished the time she spent and the memories she made with her family. She especially loved playing with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in Pennsylvania. Terri always offered an open ear and a bright smile in our lives.

She loved gardening, antique shopping and watching reality cop shows.

Terri is survived by her children: Tara Bomgardner and husband, Corwin; Triscia Lathrop and husband, Christopher; Scott Weech Jr. and wife, Julie; and her 16 grandchildren; siblings, Tina Orner (Donnie Knight), Debbie (Tim) Angel, Sandy Gorba (Charles Rusinko), Lesa (Allen) Hartranft and Eddie (Joanie) Kessler Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Ryan Hartranft; and in-laws, Jack and Magali Weech Sr.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for the warmth and compassion to Terri and her family during her stay.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Lakeland, Fla.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -