Terry McDermott Beseda, 71, Avoca, died Wednesday at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.



Born in Avoca, on Dec. 11, 1947, the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma (Endres) McDermott Thomas, and the stepdaughter of the late Millard Thomas, she attended local schools and was a graduate of Northeast High School in 1968. Terry was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hughestown. She belonged to the WELCA group, as well as the church choir. Terry was actively involved as a Sunday school teacher and a volunteer at Vacation Bible School. She served as the sexton of St. Peter's Lutheran Church for many years. Terry worked many years in the local garment industry and retired from the maintenance department of the Pittston Area School District.



She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her beloved cats.



She is survived by her children, Andrew and his wife, Rosemary, Avoca; and Amber and her fiancé, Ronnie Villano, Swoyersville; her siblings, Robert and his wife, Karen McDermott, Duryea; Margaret and her husband, Ray Petrilli, Old Forge; and David and his wife, Joyce McDermott, Kingston. Also surviving are four grandchildren; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws; many close cousins; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Andrew "Sonny" Beseda, who died Feb. 21, 2018; and her infant son, Christopher. She will now be reunited with them in Heaven. A brother-in-law and sister-in-law also preceded her in death.



Friends may call Sunday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 100 Rock St., Hughestown, with the Rev. David Numan officiating. Family and friends are asked to go directly to St. Peter's Lutheran Church for services. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 100 Rock St., Hughestown, PA 18640.



