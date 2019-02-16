Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Tessie Dewitt, 97, formerly of Carbondale, died Wednesday at the Forest City Nursing Center.



Born in Simpson, on March 9, 1921, the daughter of the late Metro & Irene Kulick Pasterchik, she was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Greek Catholic Church, Simpson, and the St. Ann's Altar & Rosary Society. Tessie was a member of the former Golden Age Seniors of Fell Twp.



The family would like to thank the Forest City Personal Care and Nursing Home Centers and Dr. Frank Moro for the kind and compassionate care she received.



She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Guzmann and husband, Gary, Texas; a grandson, Sean Lafferty and wife, Lindsey; a great-grandson, Beau; a brother; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.



Per her request, funeral services will be private in SS. Peter & Paul Greek Catholic Church, Simpson. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Greek Catholic Church, Roof Improvement Fund, P.O. Box 124, Carbondale, PA 18407; or the .



Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.



