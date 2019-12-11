|
Thelma Calpin, 92, of Bell Mountain, Dickson City, died Monday at her home after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Ernest Calpin. The couple celebrated 68 years of marriage on March 30.
Born Aug. 18, 1927, in Blakely, daughter of the late Burton and Effie Hensler Hall, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a wonderful homemaker, baker and cook. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Scranton.
Also surviving are her children, William Calpin and wife, Monica, Summerfield, Fla.; James Calpin and wife, Sharon, Peckville; and Susan J. Brady and husband, James, Clarks Summit; six grandchildren, Tammy, Jennifer, Holly, Tarra, Nicole and Adam; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Hall; and her sisters, Grace Lewis and Alberta Merenich.
Funeral services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, with the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor, as officiating clergy. Committal prayers and interment will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City.
Friends will be received Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church-Evergreen Cemetery, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019