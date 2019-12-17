|
|
Thelma Helen Pensak, 90, of Tunkhannock, passed away at her house surrounded by her family on Dec. 15. She was born in Dundalk, Md., on Jan. 9, 1929, and she was the daughter of the late Gustave and Ruth Munski Erat. Thelma was married to the late Ronald T. Pensak, who passed away in 1984.
Thelma was a member of the Tunkhannock Assembly of God and enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren in their many activities, and loved the challenge of a good Scrabble game, which she enjoyed right to the end.
In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet K. Pensak; sisters, Norma Gentile and Evelyn Voelker; brother, Gustave Erat; and a daughter-in-law, Lynn Pensak.
She is survived by her children, Ronald and wife, Patti Pensak; Jeff and wife, Kathleen Pensak; Loretta and husband, Russ Kipp; Linda and husband, Lee Barnes; David Pensak; Ellen and husband, Gary Toczko; and Diane and husband, Frank Billings; brother, Richard Erat and wife, Mary; and sister, Myrna Schuncke; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. from the Tunkhannock Assembly of God, 181 Bridge St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, with Pastor Rick Womer, officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 until the time of the service. All attending the service are invited to a light refreshment following the memorial service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunkhannock Assembly of God, and the Sacred Heart Hospice, www.hospicesacredheart.org/donate. For online condolences or directions, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 17, 2019