Thelma Louise Davis Jayne, Clarks Summit, died Monday morning at her home. Her husband is Glenn Jayne Sr. They were married more than 69 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Albert Sr., and Sadie Jones Davis. Before her retirement, she was employed with International Salt Co. which was later Akzo Salt. She was an active member of the Clarks Green Assembly of God.
Surviving are three sons, Jay Jayne Jr. (Gina), Newton Twp.; Russell Jayne (Carol), St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Kevin Jayne, Clarks Summit; two daughters, Marlene Beauston, Charleston, S.C.; and Kimberly Carr, South Abington Twp.; grandchildren, Glenn III, Jayson, Stephen, Joshua, Delaney and Ericka Jayne, Mandy Young, Kim Garmany, Rachel Beauston, Tiffany Raley, Stephanie Knellinger and Corey Carr; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred LaCoe and Blodwen Woolever; a brother, Albert Davis Jr.; and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Laurie A. Jayne.
The family would like to thank the staff of Traditional Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Clarks Green Assembly of God Missions.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. with services by the Rev. Glenn White from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will follow in Clarks Green Cemetery.
Family and friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 25, 2019