Thelma Mae Lewis Wheeler, West Scranton and Lake Sheridan, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening at the home of her daughter, Sally Zemek, in Mississippi. She was the widow of Thomas E. Wheeler. The couple had been married for 49 years.
Born in Scranton in 1926, she was the daughter of the late David and Sadie Evans Lewis. Educated in Scranton schools, Thelma was a member of the second graduating class of West Scranton High School in 1944. Upon graduation she went to work at the Murray Corp. of America as well as the Leshore Calgift Co., where she retired from in 1983. A woman of deep faith, Thelma was a devoted member of the Trinity Congregational Church, West Scranton, where she sang in the choir. Always a gifted singer, Thelma and her brother David sang together often and especially in Eisteddfas Welsh Singing competitions which they often won.
Thelma and Tom retired and moved to Fort Myers, Fla., where they enjoyed many years together. Upon moving back to Scranton, Thelma joined the West Side Senior Center and received the Caring Neighbor Award. Later, she moved to the Jackson Heights Apartments and became active there as well. She went on to serve on the board of the Scranton Housing Authority.
Surviving are her daughters, Sally Zemek and her husband, Dr. Louis, of Belmont, Miss.; Carol Thomas and her husband, James; and Ann Kochis and her husband, Larry, all of Scranton; her son, Tom Wheeler and his wife, Bridget, of Fleetville; grandsons, Louis Zemek and wife, Anna; Jamie Zemek; attorney Jason Zemek and wife, Kim; and Bryan Zemek and wife, Kris; James Thomas and wife, Eva; Larry Kochis; and Thomas Wheeler and wife, Devon; 17 great-grandchildren; a cousin, Ken Rohlands; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, David and William Lewis, and Thomas Evans.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the Trinity Congregational Church, 220 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, officiated by her son-in-law, Dr. Louis Zemek, along with the Rev. Jeremy Mullins.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment, private at the convenience of the family in the Washburn Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encourages memorial contributions be made in Thelma's memory to the Trinity Congregational Church, 220 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit www.vanstonandjames.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 8, 2019