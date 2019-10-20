|
|
Theodore (Ted) A. Miller Sr. passed away peacefully at his Lake Winola home on Oct. 15.
Ted was born on Nov. 4, 1929, and was the son of Ted and Helen Bender Miller.
He grew up in Scranton and spent most of his childhood summers at the family cottage on Lake Winola. He attended Scranton public schools, excelling in the classroom, also achieving the rank of Eagle Scout as a Boy Scout. He graduated from Central High School in 1947 and was the recipient of a full academic scholarship to Lehigh University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering in 1951.
He married Merna June Davies on Aug. 9, 1952. They had been married 67 years in August.
Upon graduation from college, he was employed by Latrobe Steel Co. He retired from Latrobe after 32 years of service and was employed for seven years as the vice president of sales at Ford Tool and Machinery in Rockford, Ill.
Ted never missed his three children's football/basketball games, piano recitals and cross country/track events. He was a supportive, caring and loving father and husband. Ted was known throughout his life for his honesty, integrity and love for the Lord.
Ted and Merna retired to the family cottage that was built in 1911. He loved Lake Winola, and being an avid golfer, he was a member of the Scranton Canoe Club and Emanon CC.
He was a strong Christian and a member of Osterhout Bible Church. Even though he was surrounded by family members throughout his illness, he shared his last moments with his wife, Merna.
Ted is survived by his wife, Merna, of Lake Winola; children, Ted Jr. (Barbara) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Catherine Miller Storie (Gary), of McMurray, Pa.; and Daniel Miller, of Rockford, Ill.; and his only sibling, Catherine Miller Levering, of Carmichael, Calif.
He had five grandchildren, Alex Miller, of Tacoma, Wash.; Elizabeth Storie Debowski, of Oakdale, Pa.; Paul Storie, of Clarendon Hills, Ill.; and Nicholas and Luke Miller, of Chicago. He was also blessed with six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Osterhout Bible Church on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. A light lunch will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Osterhout Bible Church, 467 Lane Hill Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019