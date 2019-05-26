Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Bogusta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore Bogusta, 87, passed away May 9.



Ted was born in Mayfield, Pa., son of the late John and Anna (Zarnowski) Bogusta. He married his sweetheart, Sonya Moskosky, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ted was a graduate of Mayfield High Scool and Johnson College of Technology and had a long, successful career as a certified kitchen designer. Ted served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Korean War and was the recipient of a National Defense Service Medal. He was a parishioner at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ted was also a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.



Surviving are his wife, Sonya; his two sons and their wives; and five grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne, N.J., at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m.





Theodore Bogusta, 87, passed away May 9.Ted was born in Mayfield, Pa., son of the late John and Anna (Zarnowski) Bogusta. He married his sweetheart, Sonya Moskosky, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ted was a graduate of Mayfield High Scool and Johnson College of Technology and had a long, successful career as a certified kitchen designer. Ted served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Korean War and was the recipient of a National Defense Service Medal. He was a parishioner at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ted was also a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.Surviving are his wife, Sonya; his two sons and their wives; and five grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne, N.J., at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close