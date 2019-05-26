Theodore Bogusta, 87, passed away May 9.
Ted was born in Mayfield, Pa., son of the late John and Anna (Zarnowski) Bogusta. He married his sweetheart, Sonya Moskosky, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ted was a graduate of Mayfield High Scool and Johnson College of Technology and had a long, successful career as a certified kitchen designer. Ted served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Korean War and was the recipient of a National Defense Service Medal. He was a parishioner at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ted was also a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Surviving are his wife, Sonya; his two sons and their wives; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne, N.J., at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2019