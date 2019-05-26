Theodore Bogusta

Theodore Bogusta, 87, passed away May 9.

Ted was born in Mayfield, Pa., son of the late John and Anna (Zarnowski) Bogusta. He married his sweetheart, Sonya Moskosky, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ted was a graduate of Mayfield High Scool and Johnson College of Technology and had a long, successful career as a certified kitchen designer. Ted served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant during the Korean War and was the recipient of a National Defense Service Medal. He was a parishioner at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ted was also a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

Surviving are his wife, Sonya; his two sons and their wives; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne, N.J., at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2019
