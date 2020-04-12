|
Theodore F. "Teddy" Rapaciewicz, 60, of West Scranton, died April 5 at home. His wife, Shirley Ann Watral Rapaciewicz, died on Jan. 25, 2019.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Theodore and Evelyn Fezuk Rapaciewicz. Teddy was employed in the local truck delivery service up until his disability and was a former member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church in the Bellevue section of West Side. He was a United States Navy veteran, serving as a Petty Officer 03.
He is survived by three sons, Brian VanValen and fiancée, Kate, Scranton; Chad Bidwell and wife, Maura, Dunmore; and Mark Bidwell, Scranton; one brother, George Rapaciewicz, Scranton; and seven grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted under the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020