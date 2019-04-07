Theodore G. Harvey, Moosic, died Friday at the Allied Hospice Center. His wife of 56 years is the former Constance Clark.
Born in Scranton, the son of the late John T. and Ida Early Harvey, he was educated in Scranton schools. He proudly served in the United States Army. Before retirement, he was employed as a truck driver.
Also surviving are daughters, Donna Harvey, Moosic; Deborah Scaramastro and husband, Bill, Duryea; and Doreen Harvey, Moosic; sons, Kenneth and wife, Luisa, Scranton; Teddy Jr. and wife, Abigail, Connecticut; and Christopher, Old Forge; grandchildren, Samantha and husband, Jared; Chaztity; Billy and wife, Kayla; Alex, Kaylie, Andrea and Mikey; great-granddaughter, Bella; brother, Don Harvey, Old Forge; sisters, Gail McDermott, Illinois; and Linda Ace, Lake Ariel.
He was also preceded in death by infant son, James Harvey; and a brother, Bruce Harvey.
Private funeral arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2019