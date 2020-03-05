Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Basilica
West Scranton, PA
Theodore (Ted) Hurchick

Theodore (Ted) Hurchick Obituary
Theodore (Ted) Hurchick, 78, of Taylor, passed away peacefully Wednesday morn­ing at Scranton Health Care Center. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jane (Butcher) Hurchick. Wed on Oct. 7, 1967, the couple had recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary.

Born in Scranton on Aug. 20, 1941, and son of the late Andrew Sr. and Stella Wasylynick Hurchick, Ted attended West Scranton High School. Proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War, Ted joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve after completing his active duty obligations. He was honorably discharged from service in 1969 after attaining the rank of USMC sergeant. A career service technician, he worked for the Hawk Oil Co. for 20 years before retiring from Agway Products.

Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, vacationing and the occasional casino trip. A longtime member of the West Scranton Lions Club, he was also a lifelong sports fan who dearly loved his New York Yankees and Philadelphia Eagles. Leaving behind his adoring family and lovings friends, he will never be forgotten.

He is also survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly Gnall and husband, Joseph, Scranton; and Lori Runscavage and husband, James, Dupont; grandchildren, Joseph and Ashley Gnall, both of Scranton; sisters-in law, Lorraine Butcher, Taylor; and Margaret Hurchick, Scranton; and nieces and nephews.

The last of four siblings, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Watson and Nancy Watson; and brother, Andy Hurchick Jr.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Ann's Basilica, West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Richard Burke, C.P., pastor. Interment with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Scranton.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2020
