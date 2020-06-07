|
|
Theodore W. "Poppie" Uroskie Sr., M.D., 76, passed away suddenly at his home at Lake Winola on June 3, 2020. He was an inspirational husband, father, grandfather, doctor and friend to anyone he met. Born in Centralia, Pa., in 1944, he was the second son of Andrew and Bertha Uroskie. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna, who preceded him in death in 2012.
He was an active parishioner of the Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green. He was an avid craftsman, sportsman, boatsman and traveler. He was a devoted family man, which was his proudest lifelong accomplishment.
He cherished his time with his children and their families. He is survived by his two sons and his daughter, Theodore W. Uroskie Jr., M.D., and his wife, Susannah, Virginia Beach, Va.; Jonathan A. Uroskie, M.D., and his wife, Amy, Beverly, Mass.; and Kristen U. Lewis, DPT, and her husband, Jason, Factoryville, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, Alexa, Tripp, Matthew, Luke, Amanda, Kathryn, Thomas, and Margot Uroskie, and Tenzen, Karver and Varyn Lewis; as well as his brother, Andy Uroskie, Annapolis, Md., and his wife, Annette; nephew, Andrew V. Uroskie and his wife, Zabet, Brooklyn, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Andreana, 48, in 2000.
After graduating from high school in Ashland, Pa., he attended the University of Pittsburgh, graduating in 1966 with a degree in chemistry. He then attended Hahnemann Medical College in 1970 and completed a surgical internship at Allentown Hospital in 1971. He was drafted into the United States Air Force, where he served as captain in the Medical Corps for three years. After his service, he completed a residency at Magee-Woman's Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh and then practiced as an OB/GYN in Scranton until 2000.
Dr. Uroskie served as director of the OB/GYN Department at CMC Hospital; was president of Ob/Gyn Consultants; served on the alumni board of directors for Drexel College of Medicine; was a delegate to Pennsylvania Medical Society; and was the 1994 president of the Lackawanna County Medical Society. He also served on the boards of American Red Cross, Northeast Cancer Institute and Clinics of Primary Health. He was deployed with the Red Cross to 12 national disaster relief areas, including Hurricane Katrina.
Dr. Uroskie had been awarded the 1993 CMC Dedicated Physician Award; 2005 Alumnus of the Year by Drexel College of Medicine; the 2005 Lackawanna County Medical Society's Presidential Recognition Award; and a recent 50-plus years of medical service award.
His family would like to thank all of his friends, doctors and nurses for their continued passionate support and care.
A private graveside funeral ceremony was performed on June 5 at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton, Pa. A memorial service and celebration of life will be announced in the future as restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Church of St. Gregory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Online condolences may be made on www.lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020