Theolinde Maria Grosch was born Dec. 12, 1931, to Eva and Wilhelm Grosch. Her beautiful 87 years ended on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Scranton.
Despite the hardship of growing up in wartime Germany, she devoted much of her life to helping others rise above their challenges with her compassionate counseling work.
She is survived by four siblings in Germany, her two brothers, Ewald and Karl Grosch, and her sisters, Anna Maria Grosch and Dorothea Golzem. She is mourned by her children, Patricia; Arianne and husband, Frank Salazar; Tom and wife, Pamela; and Tim and wife, Tami.
Theo was a loving Oma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her great joy: David Sargent and wife, Renee, and son, Dylan Sargent, born Christmas day; Jocelyn Singer-Sargent and husband, Geoffrey Pomeroy; Gwen Mesco and husband, Afsheen Family, and sons, Miles and Malcolm Messily; Roxanna Mesco and Devon Gosline and daughter, Zoey; Katrijn Eaves and husband, Elliot, and daughter, Agatha; Jackie Salazar;
Thomas and Lucia Singer; and Stella, Ruby and Ian Singer.
In lieu of flowers, Theo would have appreciated an act of kindness to those whose lives you touch.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019