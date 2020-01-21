|
Theresa A. Niemotka, 89, of Dickson City, died Monday morning, Jan. 20, at Allied Hospice, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Niemotka, who passed away in 2001.
Born in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Louise Kardell, and she was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. She was a graduate of Dickson City High School, and was a homemaker.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt who loved going to flea markets and fishing with her husband.
She enjoyed cooking, exercising, baking her family's favorite pies - blueberry and apple. Theresa was affectionately known as Gram to all her grandson's friends, and she loved spending quality time with her family. She was the matriarch of her family, a woman of faith who always prayed her rosary and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are two daughters, Joan Niemotka and companion, Marty Mazur, Blakely; and Cheryl Niemotka and fiancé, Jack Yacone, Scott Twp.; grandsons, Mark Niemotka, who resided with her in Dickson City; and Matthew Petro and companion, Amanda Wilczewski, Dickson City; great-grandson, Michael Petro, Dickson City; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Niemotka; brothers, Frank Jr., Ignatius, Anthony and John Kardell; and a sister, Veronica Kryscio.
Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours.
Arrangements Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020