|
|
Theresa A. Potash, 93, of Syracuse, N.Y., formerly of Jessup, died Monday morning at University Hospital SUNY Health Center. Her husband, Albert Potash, passed away in 1984.
Born and raised in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Savino and Rosaria DiGiacinti Vesperini. She resided in Peckville for the last 32 years, having moved from Vermont. Theresa was a longtime member of Queen of Angels Parish and formerly St. Mary's Assumption Church, Jessup.
She was one of the last and one of the best of the greatest generation.
Surviving are her sons, Albert Potash and wife, Marion, California; and Bernard Potash and wife, Valerie, Syracuse; grandchildren, Luke and Ian Potash, and Andrew and Alex Berger; several nieces and great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Ceccarelli; brother-in-law, Carlo Ceccarelli; and a nephew, Bruce Semon.
The funeral will be private as per the wishes of the family. Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020