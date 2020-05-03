|
Theresa A. (Popovich) Rolka, 83, a former resident of Montdale, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mountain View Care Center. She was the wife and soulmate of John Paul Rolka, who passed away in September 2018, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
She was born in Peckville, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Gnall) Popovich.
Theresa was a graduate of Scott High School, class of 1954, and Lackawanna Business College, where she excelled in accounting. She had a passion for working with children and later attended the University of Scranton and Marywood University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree and certification in education.
Theresa was very proud of her family farm and business, the Montdale Farm Dairy, where she was raised. She worked alongside her family in many aspects of the farm, including the ice cream parlor, milk delivery and bookkeeping. After receiving her degree in education, Theresa became a teacher at Seton Catholic High School, where she taught typing, shorthand, business law and business math. Theresa was also employed at Marywood University, where she was an administrative assistant to the dean of the music department. She retired from Marywood University in 1993.
Theresa was a member of St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale (formerly Corpus Christi Church). She was actively involved in the church in her former years, including her activities as a religious education instructor, member of the choir, the festival committee and many prayer groups.
Theresa was a woman of deep faith, and she shared this love for God, her family and her home. She was an excellent cook and she enjoyed preparing for many family gatherings. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family.
Growing up on a farm, Theresa had a passion for animals, particularly horses and dogs. She was also a big sports fan, attending many football, baseball and basketball games, as well as horse shows, with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed classical music and traveling with her husband.
Theresa had a deep passion for life and loved her family and friends very much. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Diane Nelo of York, Pa.; her son, John A. Rolka and his wife, Karen, of Dalton; her grandchildren, Kathleen, Joseph, Julia and Anthony Nelo (all of York, Pa.), Maria Vitovsky of Great Bend, Pa., and Nicholas and Nathan Rolka, both of Dalton; her sister, Dr. Irene D. Hassett of Clarks Summit; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Vitovsky; her four brothers, William Popovich, Anthony Popovich, Michael Popovich and Raymond Kryzanowski; her sisters, Anne Gnall, Mary Gnall, Pauline Wiorkowski, Josephine Cavalieri, Pauline Choberka, Margaret Yavorek and Helen Cordelli.
Theresa's family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Michael Kondash, Yocasta Bello, David Rameriz and the entire staff of Mountain View Care Center for their care and support.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale; Marywood University; or a cancer research organization of your choice.
A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020