Theresa Ann Kosik Kostick, 82, of Nicholson, Pa., passed away peacefully at Allied Services Hospice in Scranton, Pa., on Nov. 24. Theresa was born on Oct. 2, 1937, to John and Ida Yeselavage Kosik of Eynon, Pa. She was a graduate of Archbald High School, Lackawanna Business College and Empire Beauty School. Theresa married William Kostick of Nicholson on Oct. 18, 1958.
Theresa had a talent for getting things done, whether she was working as a secretary, doing hair styling from her home, or co-managing a small business with her sister-in-law. She was an award-winning retail sales associate for a major department store, as well as a baker, a cook and a receptionist for a local assisted living facility. She always gave 100 percent in everything she did and taught her family to do the same. Throughout the years she enjoyed dancing, bowling, attending "Secret Pals," playing bingo, watching 1950s movies, cooking, baking and going to the casinos.
Theresa is survived by her husband, William; and their five children, Karen Graziano, Susan Kane, Lisa Hancock, Laurie Kostick and William John Kostick; her four sisters, Pauline Lasewicz, Joan Novitsky, Mary Colisimo and Bernadine Polovitch; her two brothers, Matthew Kosik and Thomas Kosik; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews countrywide.
Family and friends may call at the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m.
All are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Nicholson, on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. Those who wish to attend are asked to go directly to the church.
Interment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery on Route 92, Starkville, Pa.
The family sincerely appreciates the gentleness, kindness and compassion of the medical staff, support staff and volunteers at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. Donations may be made in Theresa's name at the center.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019