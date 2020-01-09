|
Theresa Ann "Teri" Petroziello Battenberg Soady of Scranton died at the age of 45 on Christmas Eve at home. She was the wife of Shannon Soady of Canada.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Ronald Paul "Rocky" Petroziello Sr. of Scranton and the late Carol "Cookie" Larson Petroziello and stepdaughter of Diane Young Petroziello, she graduated from the Scranton School District. Teri was a big New York Giants fan.
Also surviving are sister, Robin (Cameron) Stratz; brothers, Steven (Randy) Bernardi; Robert (Lexa) Petroziello; and Thomas (Courtney) Petroziello, all of Scranton; stepbrother, Jerry (Rhonda) Ellifritz, of Lake Forest, Calif. Teri has two amazing best friends, Beth Brown Swezy, of Scranton; and Jason Bauman, of Scranton; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Also, a goddaughter to Dories Clark, the late Theresa Ann Read and the late Vincent Petroziello.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Paul "Butch" Petroziello and Jason Petroziello; and sister, Donna Petroziello.
A memorial service will be held April 23, on her mom's birthday at Cathedral Cemetery.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020