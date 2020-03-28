|
|
Theresa B. Stanek, 79, of West Scranton, died Thursday at the Green Ridge Health Care Center. Her husband of 58 years is Robert A. Stanek.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Theresa Grayeski. Theresa was educated in South Catholic High School and was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, West Scranton, and the Sloan Seniors. She retired from Haband as a supervisor after 33 years of employment.
Theresa enjoyed cooking, gardening, puzzle books, wrestling and her dog, Baxter.
She is also survived by her son, Robert D. Stanek and wife, Dana, Scranton; daughter, Joann Marsili and husband, John, Archbald; grandchildren, Rachel and Christopher Marsili, and Chelsea, Austin, Caitlynn and Jordan Stanek; great-granddaughter, Liliana; sisters-in-law, Patricia Grayeski, Georgia; and Genevieve Grayeski, Florida; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Stanek, and David Stanek and wife, Rose.
She was also predeceased by brothers, Walter and Julius Grayeski; and sister-in-law, Patricia Stanek.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church with private entombment at the Cathedral Cemetery mausoleum. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2020