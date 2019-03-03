Theresa (Maros) Coolbaugh, 70, Moosic, died Saturday at Allied Hospice in Scranton after an illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa (Maros) Coolbaugh.
A full obituary notice will run in a later edition of The Scranton Times-Tribune.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for March 9 at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy, 312 Davis St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Private interment, St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 3, 2019