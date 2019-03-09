Funeral services have been scheduled for Theresa (Maros) Coolbaugh, 70, Moosic, who died March 2.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Coolbaugh services (Maros) set.
A funeral Mass will be today at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy, 312 Davis St., Scranton.
Those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2019