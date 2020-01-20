|
Theresa "Terri" Cucura of Dickson City passed away Friday morning at home after an illness. Her husband of 43 years, Dennis, died in 2008.
Born in Dickson City, daughter of the late Alfred and Josephine Malinowski, she was a graduate of Dickson City High School, class of 1961. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Throop, and its Altar and Rosary Society, and taught first grade CCD for 13 years, which brought her much joy. She was employed by JCPenney as a merchandise assistant before retiring after 33 wonderful years.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Kadtka and husband, Walter, of Clifford; one brother, Joseph Malinowski and wife, Geraldine, and children, of Jacksonville, Ala.; nephew, Gratz Washenik and wife, Lori, and children, Billy and Carli, of Tobyhanna; nephew, Dr. Kenneth Washenik and wife, Julie, and daughter, Ava, of Los Angeles; close family member, Mildred Washenik, of Throop; niece, Heather Butler and son, Gavin, of Alabama; cousin, Maureen Schoonover and family; David Weber and wife, Terry, of Olyphant; Carl Weber and Cathy, of Lakeville, Pa.; Larry Weber, of Dickson City; and caretaker, Kira Von Ronn, of Dickson City.
In addition to her husband, Dennis, she was preceded in death a sister, Eleanor Washenik.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Blessed Sacrament Parish at St. Anthony's Church, Rebecca Street, Throop, to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Dickson City.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. The Blessed Sacrament Altar and Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 6. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop, PA 18512; or Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 20, 2020