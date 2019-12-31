|
Theresa E. Slick, 89, a lifelong resident of Carbondale, died Friday evening at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest J. Slick, in 1993.
Born Feb. 20, 1930, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Rogus Molinaro.
Theresa was a 1948 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale. She had been employed in the local garment industry as a seamstress for many years.
The family greatly appreciates the kind and compassionate care provided to Theresa from the staff at Genesis Abington Manor.
She is survived by one daughter, Gloria Urda and husband, George, of Chapman Lake; three sons, Ernest Slick, Glenn Slick and wife, Lonnie, and Mark Slick, all of Carbondale; two sisters, Gertrude Turk of Fairfield, Conn.; and Delores Kuttrubis of Carbondale; nine grandchildren, Adam, Aaron and Andrea Kopa, Stacy Buss, Damian Slick, Shelly Oakley, Brittany, Scott and Lindsey Slick; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Constantino "Custy" Molinaro; four sisters, Katherine Paraschak, Lillian Taroli, Marie Hyde and Stella Mickel.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, officiated by the Rev. Wayne Wolfe, pastor of the Carbondale First Presbyterian Church. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.
Viewing hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
To share condolences and photos with Theresa's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019