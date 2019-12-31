Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-3640
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Slick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa E. Slick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa E. Slick Obituary
Theresa E. Slick, 89, a lifelong resident of Carbondale, died Friday evening at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest J. Slick, in 1993.

Born Feb. 20, 1930, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Rogus Molinaro.

Theresa was a 1948 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale. She had been employed in the local garment industry as a seamstress for many years.

The family greatly appreciates the kind and compassionate care provided to Theresa from the staff at Genesis Abington Manor.

She is survived by one daughter, Gloria Urda and husband, George, of Chapman Lake; three sons, Ernest Slick, Glenn Slick and wife, Lonnie, and Mark Slick, all of Carbondale; two sisters, Gertrude Turk of Fairfield, Conn.; and Delores Kuttrubis of Carbondale; nine grandchildren, Adam, Aaron and Andrea Kopa, Stacy Buss, Damian Slick, Shelly Oakley, Brittany, Scott and Lindsey Slick; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Constantino "Custy" Molinaro; four sisters, Katherine Paraschak, Lillian Taroli, Marie Hyde and Stella Mickel.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, officiated by the Rev. Wayne Wolfe, pastor of the Carbondale First Presbyterian Church. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.

Viewing hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

To share condolences and photos with Theresa's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -