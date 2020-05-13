Home

Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Theresa E. Zadzura

Theresa E. Zadzura Obituary
Theresa E. Zadzura, an Archbald resident, died early Monday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the wife of Peter Zadzura. They were married 29 years in October.

Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Vincent and Ann Marie "Nan" Simon Marion, she was a graduate of Valley View High School, and attended and was a summa cum laude graduate of Marywood College.

Theresa was a member of Christ the King Parish and enjoyed reading books and current events, doing puzzles, going to the beach, listening to music, especially the Beatles and Steve Perry of Journey.

Also surviving are a son, Peter P. Zadzura III; and a daughter, Julie Ann Zadzura, of Archbald; and two brothers, Vincent Marion and wife, Katie, Schenectady, N.Y.; and Kenneth Marion and wife, Teresa, Endicott, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Elizabeth Marion Peslak.

The funeral will be private, with interment in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.

For condolences, visit the funeral home website. The Zadzuras are part of the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home family.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020
