Theresa G. Hoynowski, 93, passed away Dec. 1 at her home in Roswell, Ga.
Born in Scranton, Pa., to the late Stephen and Mary (Szalai) Matics, she was a resident of Clark, N.J., for over 60 years before moving to Roswell to be closer to her daughter.
She was the beloved wife of the late Charles S. Hoynowski.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Owens, of Roswell; son-in-law, Mark Owens; grandsons, Mark Owens Jr. (Jaclyn) and Richard Owens (Kaitlyn); great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Emmersen; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, Dickson City.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. Interment at Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions to the St. Jude Hospital for Children, Memphis, TN; or Boys Town, Nebraska.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019