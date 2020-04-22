|
Theresa Gardier Barrett, 88, of the Green Ridge section of Scranton, died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. Her husband, James F. Barrett, died in 1972.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose Tedesco Gardier, owners of Gardier Pharmacy in Hyde Park, and a member of St. Paul/St. Clare Parish.
Theresa attended St. John the Baptist Elementary School in West Scranton. At age 13 she entered the Sisters of Christian Charity Convent in Mendham, N.J., as an aspirant and graduated from Immaculata High School while there. Realizing the religious life was not in fact her calling, she returned home and attended the University of Scranton, majoring in business administration.
Shortly after, Theresa met her husband Jim. They married in 1951 and spent four years in Rockville, Md., before returning to Scranton, where they would raise their six children together until Jim's sudden passing. Widowed at age 40, Theresa's remarkable strength enabled her to continue raising her family as a single mother while working full time.
Early in her career, Theresa owned and operated the employment agency, Universal Personnel. She worked for several decades for Lackawanna County, including in the county commissioners' office under the Melody-Zipay administration, and later serving in the county treasurer's office. She was appointed city of Scranton's archivist in 1984.
A consummate people person, Theresa was long active in Democratic politics, serving two terms as a Democratic state committeewoman and elected twice as a delegate to Democratic National conventions in 1980 and 1984. She was a member of the Lackawanna County Democratic Executive Committee as well as vice chairwoman and acting City Democratic chairwoman of the City Democratic Committee. In addition to numerous community organizations, Theresa was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Italian-American Democratic Organization.
Never one to be idle, after official retirement, Theresa worked for many years at the Lackawanna County Coal Mine Museum, where she loved meeting travelers from all over the world.
Theresa was an avid reader, loved daily crossword puzzles and travel. One of her favorite places to visit was her daughter Theresa's home in Castlebar, Ireland. Although Italian by birth, Theresa said her marriage made her Irish at heart. Most of all Theresa loved and cherished her family. Nothing could bring a bigger smile to her face than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Theresa is survived by four children, Margaret McLane (Thomas), Judy McCarthy (Peter), James Barrett (Minerva) and Kevin Barrett (Ann Marie); son-in-law, Jonathan Male; daughter-in-law, Maureen Barrett; two sisters, Angelina Cowart, Murrieta, Calif.; and Pauline Simmons, Pensacola, Fla.; a brother, Joseph Gardier, Clarks Summit; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Barrett Male; a son, Michael Barrett; brothers, Robert, Anthony and Donald; and sisters, Lenora DePaola and Rosemary Nicholson.
Theresa's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care and support.
Given the current pandemic circumstances, private graveside services will be held on Friday at Cathedral Cemetery, officiated by Theresa's pastor, Monsignor Neil Van Loon, St. Paul's/St. Clare's, with a memorial Mass to be scheduled at the appropriate future time.
Arrangements entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's name to Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020