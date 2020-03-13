|
Theresa Henehan, 83, of North Scranton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by family and friends. She was the widow of the late Edward L. Henehan Sr., who passed away in 1991.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Corcoran Murphy. After graduating South Catholic High School, she got married, raised her family and went on to a nursing career that she retired from. She was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Church and very active in the choir.
Theresa's family would like to thank the staff at the Mountain View Care Center for their kindness and compassion.
Surviving are children, Catherine Mann, Rome, New York; Theresa Nicolais, Scranton; Sue Studenski, Danville; Jerome Henehan, Danville; Helen Henehan, Scranton; Linda Forgione and husband, Charles, Scranton; Sean Henehan, Scranton; Martin Henehan and wife, Stacy, Scranton; and Thomas Henehan and wife, Dawn, Falls; sisters, Rita Boyd; and Maryellen O'Neil and her husband, Michael; numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward Henehan Jr.; granddaughter, Samantha Henehan; brothers, Jimmy "Cookie" Francis and Jerry Murphy; and sister, Peggy Price.
The funeral will be conducted Monday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Everyone attending the funeral Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of NEPA, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2020