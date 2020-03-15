|
|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Theresa Henehan, 83, of North Scranton, who passed away peacefully Wednesday surrounded by family and friends.
The funeral will be Monday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Those attending the funeral Mass are kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Friends and family may pay their respects today from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of NEPA, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020