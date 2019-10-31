|
Theresa Huntingcut, 53, of Scranton, entered into eternal life on Monday while surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Huntingcut, with whom she recently celebrated their 10th year of marriage.
Daughter of Margaret Bruce, Daleville, and the late Donald Bruce, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and later went on to be a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother. Theresa enjoyed the simple things in life. She liked collecting rings and purses, playing games and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a gentle soul who treated everyone with sympathy and love. Theresa was a lover of nature, which included feeding wildlife, fishing and watching birds. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Also surviving are her children, Ashley Rutledge, Daleville; Anthony VanBuskirk; and Eugene VanBuskirk and wife, Stacy, all of Scranton; brother, Joseph Rutledge and husband, David Gaus, Elmhurst Twp.; sister, Cathy O'Malley, Tunkhannock; grandchildren, Ava and Eli, whom she loved dearly; mother-in-law, Joann Huntingcut; aunt, Diane Hallock; brothers-in-law, Johnathon and Jay Huntingcut; sister-in-law, Jennifer Craig; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her fur babies, Princess, Midnight, Bear, Sammy, Sherbert, Nala, Baby, Buddy and Garfield.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene VanBuskirk; and brother-in-law, Eugene O'Malley.
The family would like to thank the first responders and staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center for the care they provided during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 31, 2019