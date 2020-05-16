|
|
Theresa Mary (Kenny) Ives of Moscow went to be with her Lord in Heaven on Friday morning, May 15, 2020, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert E. Ives Sr., in 2000.
Born in Chicago on Feb. 4, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Anna (O'Brien) Ives. As a member of the Church of St. Catherine of Siena for 75 years, Theresa trusted in the Lord Jesus, and prayed for her family's well-being and protection.
Theresa was selfless, hard-working and always sacrificing to provide and care for her children; who in return loved, respected and cared for her. She will be dearly missed by all. Her selflessness didn't just include her family, but was extended to others that she saw had a need.
She was known for her generosity and many giving interests, including serving as Cub Scout den mother, participating for more than 30 years in the women's bowling league, serving at church functions, and numerous other civic and community activities.
The family is grateful to the staff at Allied Services, especially third-floor Hospice, for the wonderful care and kindness that was afforded to their mom.
She is survived by her four children, Robert Ives and his wife, Sandy, of Orlando, Fla.; Paul Ives and his wife, Joanie, of Madison Twp.; Carl Ives and his wife, Kathy, of Dunmore; and Lucille Ives Cronin of Rolling Hills Estates, California; her five grandchildren, Chrissi Polizzi and her husband, Mike; Carl David Ives and his wife, Janice; Steven Ives and his wife, Jennifer; and Tamara Ives and Lindy Ives. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren.
Theresa was also preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Ives.
The viewing, Rite of Committal and entombment at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp. will be private due to the current restrictions on large gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, P.O. Box 250, Moscow, PA 18444.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Theresa, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020