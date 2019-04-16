Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa L. Durkin. View Sign

Theresa L. Durkin, 86, of Scranton, died Sunday, April 14, at Holy Family Residence in Scranton. She was the loving wife of the late Patrick Gary Durkin, who passed away in 2001.



Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Carroll) McFadden.



Theresa was a devoted member of the Holy Family community. She took great pride in her family and raised them in Iselin, N.J. Theresa loved visiting her grandchildren in Georgia, and she was a member of the Theresians of Scranton.



Theresa is survived by two sons, Sean Durkin and his wife, Maureen, of Cumming, Ga.; and Kevin Durkin, of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Dr. Sean Durkin and his wife, Shannon; Kelly Durkin and Ryan Durkin; a great-grandchild, Killian Durkin.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Helen McFadden and Jean Charnetski; and brothers, Paul and Joseph McFadden.



The Rev. Father E. Francis Kelly will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Holy Family Residence Chapel, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton. Burial will follow on Friday, April 19, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Little Sisters of the Poor, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.

