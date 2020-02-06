|
Theresa L. (Renner) Pallo, 91, of South Abington Twp., formerly of Scranton, passed away Tuesday in Abington Manor. She was the wife of John J. (Jack) Pallo, to whom she was married for 61 years.
Theresa was the daughter of the late Louise and Carl Renner. She was a graduate of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic High School in Scranton and a cum laude graduate of Marywood College in nutrition and dietetics. Theresa interned at the VA Hospital in Bronx, N.Y., and remained on staff afterward, eventually transferring to the VA Medical Center, Plains Twp., as a registered clinical dietician. She eventually advanced to become an administrative dietician where she met her husband, John.
Theresa was a member of the Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green and was a member of its council and Women's Guild. She was a past president of the Northeastern Philharmonic League of Scranton, a board member of Meals on Wheels and a Red Cross volunteer. She was also a member of the Waverly Community Club. Theresa was certified by the Diocese of Scranton as a teacher of Christian Doctrine.
After retiring, she enjoyed planning and preparing dinner parties for family and friends. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Europe and met her cousins in Munich, Germany, for the first time during their travels. She also enjoyed cruising to the Caribbean.
Many thanks to the many people who have crossed our path, especially our neighbors, who became family by showing their concern and support. Thanks go out to many friends made at St. Gregory's for their friendship and support as well as the many friends made during our working years at the VA Medical Center in Plains Twp. A special thanks to Elan Gardens, where Theresa's needs and comfort were attended to for many years. Also, thanks to Abington Manor for its extraordinary and compassionate care.
Survivors include her husband, John; sisters-in-law, Ruth Barone and husband, Daniel, Dunmore; Mary Ann Pallo and son, Moscow; Barbara Pallo and family, Dickson City; brother-in-law, Thomas Pallo and wife, Murellette, and family, Hughesville, Md.; cousins, John Kronenberger, Stephens City, Va.; James Hofmeister, Buffalo, N.Y.; Eugene Pellegrini and wife, Janet, Richboro; and David Pellegrini and wife, Debbie, Southampton; also many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. Surviving relatives in Germany are cousins, Helga and Heinz Kimpflinger; Sylvia and her husband, Uli, and son, Phillip; Andrea and companion, Thomas.
She was preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Madlyn Pallo Olivetti and husband, Armand; Anna Mae Pallo Ritzie and husband, Joseph; Marie Pallo; and brothers-in-law, James and Joseph.
The funeral will be Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. from Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, to be celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment will be private at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church and before the Mass from 10 to 10:45. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2020