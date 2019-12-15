|
Theresa Lorsong, 97, of Moosic, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter, in 1992.
Born in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose Carone Tomeo. Theresa was a graduate of Old Forge High School's Class of 1939. She served in the United States Army. In her early years, she worked at her family's business, Tomeo's Bar & Restaurant. Prior to retirement, she was employed at Anemostat Products, Scranton, and Gerrity's bakery. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, and the Moosic Retired Citizens' Organization, and enjoyed attending their events.
One of Theresa's greatest joys in life was baking and playing cards with family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching game shows, working crossword puzzles, playing solitaire every morning and going to casinos.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart and her caregivers, Danielle, Jennifer and Stephanie, for their care and compassion that made it possible to fulfill Theresa's wishes of staying at home.
Surviving are daughters, Roseanne Sporer, Scranton; Mary Jo Grazious and husband, Tom, Moosic; a son, Peter and wife, Juanita, Chesapeake, Va.; grandchildren, Angela and Thomas Grazious, Christine Girimonti, Michelle Sherman, Donna and Mary Sporer, and Theresa Lorsong; great-grandchildren, Ocean Chambers; Adam, Evan and Ava Nitch, and Molly Sherman and Bodhi Girimonte; nieces, and nephews.
Theresa was preceded in death by a son in-law, Joseph Sporer; a granddaughter, Angeleen Lorsong; three brothers, Joseph, Patrick and Neal Tomeo; and three sisters, Angie LaCanna, and Fannie and Marie Tomeo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Parish-St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge.
To leave an online condolence or for directions to the church, please visit the funeral home's website at ciucciofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019