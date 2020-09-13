Home

Lawrence A Gabriel Funeral Home
2 Hospital Street
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Theresa M. Tarhanick

Theresa M. Tarhanick, 90, died Sunday at Aventura at Creekside, Carbondale, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband was the late Thomas Tarhanick.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Samuel and Domenica (Poletto) Scalzo, she was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. She was a seamstress and member of the I.L.G.W.U. She was loved by her family and will be missed.

Surviving are two brothers, Anthony and Joseph Scalzo, both of Carbondale; one niece, two nephews, one great-niece and one great-nephew. Also surviving are the Timothy Tarhanick family, Michigan.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard and Jerome Scalzo.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. A private burial will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed.

Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale.

