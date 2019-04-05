Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa M. (Zalewski) Townsend. View Sign

Theresa M. (Zalewski) Townsend, 67, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by family and friends Monday evening, April 1, 2019. Theresa passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa., following a brief illness.



Theresa was born in Scranton, Pa., and resided in the Dickson City/Throop areas prior to leaving the area, after becoming affiliated with the United States Air Force through her husband, in 1973. Theresa lived around the world with the Air Force, including overseas deployments in the Philippines, Alaska, Germany and many stateside locations. Most recently, Theresa resided in Freeland, Pa., with her lifelong friend, Anne M. Pollack, during her illness, and, prior to that, they lived in Woodbridge, Va.



Theresa was the beloved daughter of Frank and Eleanor (Trykowski) Zalewski, and her paternal grandparents were Joseph and Marcina (Szlablak) Zalewski; and her maternal grandparents were Kostic and Constance (Mankiewicz) Trykowski.



Theresa was a 1969 graduate of Throop High School and went on to earn an associate degree in applied sciences from Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke, Pa., and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Widener University, Chester, Pa. Throughout her husband's career in the United States Air Force, Theresa served military families through her work with Family Services, mostly aiding those on international assignments. Theresa maintained lifelong connections to some of the service members and their families she served and continued relationships with these people, often calling them friends today.



Theresa remained a member of the former St. Mary's Visitation Catholic Church in Dickson City, Pa., most recently named Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dickson City, Pa. She also belonged to the Polish Genealogical Society of America and a number of other genealogy and history organizations.



Theresa will be remembered for her interest and passion in world history, Polish genealogy, gardening, cooking and photography. She remained quite the globetrotter traveling extensively through Europe and the United States, visiting 48 of the 50 states in the country, most often accompanied by family and friends.



In addition to her parents and grandparents, Theresa was also preceded in death by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.



She is survived by her husband, George, of Sterling, Va.; and a daughter, Lori (Townsend) Gietmann and her husband, Fred, Media, Pa. In addition, Theresa is survived by her only sibling, a brother, Joseph Zalewski and his wife, Margaret, South Cannan, Pa., and their sons, Justin, Luke and Kyle. Theresa also served as Justin's godmother, a role she cherished dearly. Theresa resided with her longtime friend, Anne M. Pollack, for the past 27 years in Virginia and Pennsylvania.



The John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc. of Throop, Pa., is handling her funeral arrangements.



Family and friends may pay their respects at a viewing Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m.



A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary's Visitation, Dickson City, on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the immediate family.



The family respectfully requests that any donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the or the St. John Paul II National Shrine at 3900 Harewood Road, NE, Washington, DC 20017.



