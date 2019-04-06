Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Theresa M. (Zalewski) Townsend, 67, died surrounded by family and friends Monday evening, April 1, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa., following a brief illness.



Theresa was born in Scranton, Pa., and resided in the Dickson City/Throop area until 1973. She lived around the world in the United States Air Force deployments, which included the Philippines, Germany and many stateside locations. For the past several years, Theresa resided in Freeland, Pa., with her longtime friend, Anne M. Pollack, and, prior to that, they lived in Woodbridge, Va.



Theresa was the beloved daughter of Frank and Eleanor (Trykowski) Zalewski. Her paternal grandparents were Joseph and Marcina (Szlablak) Zalewski, and her maternal grandparents were Kostic and Constance (Mankiewicz) Trykowski.



Theresa was a 1969 graduate of Throop High School and went on to earn an associate degree in history from Widener University. Theresa served military families through her work with Family Services, mostly aiding those on international assignments. Theresa maintained lifelong connections to some of the service members and families she served.



Theresa was a former member of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Dickson City, Pa. She also belonged to the Polish Genealogical Society of America, and a number of other genealogical and historical organizations.



Theresa will be remembered for her interest and passion in world history, Polish genealogy, gardening, cooking and photography. An avid traveler, she traveled extensively throughout Europe and visited 48 out of the 50 states, most often accompanied by family and friends.



Theresa is survived by her husband, George, of Sterling, Va.; daughter, Lori (Townsend) Gietmann; and son-in-law, Fred, of Media, Pa. Other survivors and her only sibling, Joseph Zalewski, and his wife, Margaret, South Canaan, Pa.; and their sons, Kyle, Luke and Justin, for whom she was also godmother; and lifelong friend, Anne M. Pollack. Two honorary nephews, Christopher Marencin and Theo Pollack, also survive Theresa.



Family and friends may call at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., in Throop, Pa., on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dickson City, Monday, April 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the immediate family.



The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ; or the St. John Paul II National Shrine, Washington, D.C.

445 Sanderson St

Throop , PA 18512

(570) 489-4621

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

