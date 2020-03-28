|
|
Theresa Moore of Throop passed away peacefully Thursday morning at the Green Ridge Nursing Care Facility.
She will always be remembered for the bright smile she had for everyone she met. Theresa was a skillful artist and would create beautiful Easter egg designs known as Pysanky. She also passed on her love of baking to her family. She was an avid pinochle player and spent many happy hours playing cards with her beloved family. Her door was always open to welcome friends and family.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Michael and Ann Baronski Zamushinsky, she was a lifelong resident of Throop and a graduate of Throop High School. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Throop. Theresa worked for many years at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton in the IT department prior to her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother, one daughter, Patricia Nyberg; and one stepson, Edward Moore.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Edward Moore, of Throop; two sons, Michael Senapedis and wife, Sandra, of Dickson City; and Richard Senapedis and wife, Christine, of Throop; her daughter, Veronica Price and husband, Michael, of Dickson City; a stepson, Walter Moore and wife, Cathy, of Plains Twp.; a stepdaughter, Lynette Moore Ashley of Shavertown; seven grandchildren, Michael and Kenneth Nyberg of Oregon, Jessica Olechna, Laura Kovaleski, Jason Price, Christopher Price and Danielle Morse; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Green Ridge Nursing Center for their loving kindness and care that they provided during this difficult time.
Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in Theresa's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2020