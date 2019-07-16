Theresa "Margie" Muchal was taken into the arms of our Lord on July 14, surrounded by all who loved her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis, in October 1961.



She was the daughter of the late John and Anna Dembroski Toczydlowski. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald.



Surviving are four daughters, Diane Villeneuve and husband, Tom, Archbald; Gloria Delicati and husband, Paul, Jermyn, with whom she resided with for the past 15 years; Karen Smargiassi and husband, "Chick," Eynon; and Roxanne Kiehart, Ashley. We would like to recognize her dearest friend, Paul Sherlock, for his loving friendship throughout the years. Also surviving are grandchildren, Paul and David Delicati, Gina Zory, Julius Smargiassi, John, Carrisa and Daria Kiehart; great-grandchildren, Paul Francis Delicati, Max Kolata, Emma and Audrina Zory, and Dante and Liliana Smargiassi; sister and brothers, Elizabeth Misko, John, Joe, Stanley and Edmund Toczydlowski. She was preceded in death by sisters and a brother, Jeanie Talnogi, Regina Weselesky, Leona Green and Chester Toczydlowski. She had multiple nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Dr. Randall Brundage for his support and kindness. Special thanks to the Rev. Clement Amankwah Yeboah.



The funeral will be July 18, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, Archbald. All are asked to go directly to the church. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.



There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510, which we would like to personally thank, especially Dawn and Katherine, for their services.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. For directions or condolences, visit RapochFuneralHome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 16, 2019