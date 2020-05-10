|
Theresa Pandos Astalos of Laflin quietly passed away May 2 at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. in Scranton from complications of Alzheimer's and COVID-19. Her beloved husband of 65 years, Joseph J. Astalos, predeceased her on June 12, 2016.
Theresa was born on March 22, 1930, in Czechoslovakia, to the late Michael and Pauline Pandos. Her family was always the most important part of her life. A caring, loving daughter, sister, wife and mother were her goals and she exceeded them daily. We will miss her.
Surviving are her children, Theresa Boshek and husband, Joseph, of Laflin; and Joseph Astalos and wife, Joyce, of Linden, N.J. Theresa was also blessed with two brothers, William and Robert; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the caring and compassionate nurses and staff at the Jewish Home for aiding Mom through a difficult time. Truly angels on earth.
A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020